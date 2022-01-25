Downing Street parties to be investigated by London police

‘We police without fear or favor,’ says the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.

LONDON, U.K.

The Metropolitan Police Service in London announced on Tuesday that it will investigate events at Downing Street that may have violated COVID-19 rules.

“We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability,” Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said in a statement to the London Assembly.

“As you are aware, they have been conducting an investigation for several weeks.

“What I can tell you this morning is that the Met is now investigating a number of events that occurred at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” Dick said.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has faced public and parliamentary outrage over allegations that he partied inside Downing Street while the rest of the country was shut down.

Other parties were held in Downing Street without his presence, causing further dissatisfaction with the way the country was being run.

After reports that two parties were held in Downing Street the night before the Queen’s husband Prince Philip’s funeral, Downing Street was forced to apologize to her.

He has been urged to resign by many people, including members of his own party.

Johnson had a birthday celebration inside Downing Street during the lockdown in 2020, Downing Street admitted on Monday.

Johnson admitted to attending a May 20, 2020 event with an email invitation that said “bring your own booze” – but claimed he assumed it was a “work event” and that no one told him it was against the rules.

“We don’t have any fear or favor when it comes to policing.”

“We police with impartiality and operational independence,” Dick explained.

She claims to have investigated more politically charged investigations and investigations involving government and civil service officials than any other senior police officer.

“I completely understand that the allegations that have been making the rounds in the media in recent weeks have caused widespread concern.

That is something I completely comprehend.

During the pandemic, the vast majority of people acted responsibly,” Dick added.