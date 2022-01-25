Downing Street parties will be investigated by police during the lockdown, in a major setback for Boris Johnson.

Downing Street parties will be investigated by police during the lockdown, which will be a major setback for Boris Johnson.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has announced that “a number” of Downing Street parties occurred during the lockdown.

Boris Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ crisis reached new heights today, as Scotland Yard finally caved in to mounting pressure to launch an investigation into allegations that No10 staff broke rules by holding gatherings.

It came just hours after it was revealed that at the height of the first lockdown, the Prime Minister had an indoor birthday party.

In a hugely damning development for the Prime Minister, the Metropolitan Police’s top chief confirmed today that officers will investigate several rule violations in No10 and across Whitehall.

It means the long-awaited Sue Gray investigation into all parties will not be published this week, leaving worried MPs to decide whether to give him more time in No10 and wait for the results, or to try to force him out now.

Top police chiefs now believe they have enough evidence and reason to believe that people at a series of boozy lockdown-busting parties over several months were aware that they were breaking the law.

“As a result of the information provided by the Cabinet office and my officers own assessment,” Ms Dick told the London Assembly this morning, “I can confirm the Met is now investigating a number of events that occurred at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to breaches of Covid 19 regulations.”

She refused to say how long it would take, when it would report, or whether the Prime Minister would be investigated.

It’s unprecedented for serving prime ministers to be involved in potentially criminal investigations in this way.

Tony Blair was questioned three times as a witness, but never in the same way.

“The Sue Gray investigation is still ongoing,” a source said.

“We’re in contact with the Metropolitan Police Service on a regular basis.”

When asked why police have not investigated so far, Ms Dick said in a dramatic moment this morning, “We police without fear or favor.”

“We police in an operationally independent manner, and we police impartially.”

“In general, we haven’t looked into regulatory violations that have been reported a long time after they are said to have occurred.”

“Investigating after the fact is not usually a proportionate use of time.”

She said they’d do it if it was a “serious and flagrant type of breach” with substantial evidence, and when those involved “knew or should have known that what they were doing was an offence.”

