Downing Street party: The Metropolitan Police Service is under increasing pressure to investigate a drinks party attended by Boris Johnson.

The Metropolitan Police Service is under increasing pressure to investigate a drinks event attended by Boris Johnson on Downing Street.

While calls for Boris Johnson to resign have been made in response to his admission that he attended a “bring your own booze” event on May 20, 2020, the Met has yet to provide an update on its contact with the Cabinet Office regarding alleged Covid breaches.

Baroness Jenny Jones, a Green Party peer, is writing to the force and the national police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), to ask if officers witnessed the 20 May gathering and, if so, whether they reported it.

“Did Martin Reynolds [the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary]consult with Met Police officers about the Covid restrictions, or inform them of the event?” she asked. “I will ask for this to be included in the follow-up to my previous complaint about police inaction,” she said.

“This garden party raises serious questions for the Met Police, as their officers must have watched the gathering through their security cameras and must have been aware of the rules in effect at the time,” she told The Independent.

While the IOPC has yet to receive the complaint, it is expected that it will be forwarded to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, as the IOPC is unable to deal with complaints from members of the public who are not directly affected by an officer’s actions.

Separately, The Good Law Project has filed a lawsuit against the force for failing to investigate an alleged Downing Street party on December 18, 2020, and believes that the latest revelation will help it win.

“It is intolerable, offensive to the rule of law, for them to openly operate discrete criminal regimes, one for the elite and one for the rest of the population,” said the project’s director, barrister Jolyon Maugham.

Downing Street party: Met Police faces mounting pressure to investigate drinks event attended by Boris Johnson