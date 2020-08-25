Downing Street rules out face masks in schools despite them being introduced in Scotland

Downing Street has said that it has “no plans” to introduce face coverings in schools despite Scotland changing the rules after WHO advice.

Pupils in Scotland are set to be told to use face coverings in corridors and communal areas of secondary schools is set to be introduced in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was acting in response to new guidance from the World Health Organisation which would see pupils over 12 years old wear them around the school but not in classrooms.

But asked about the change in Scotland, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the UK government would not change the rules in England.

Pupils went back to Scotland’s schools earlier in August with no requirements for physical distancing between younger pupils, and no rules around face coverings.

However, over the weekend the WHO said children over 12 should wear a mask in school.

At her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said Education Secretary John Swinney was “in the final stage of consulting teachers and local authorities for the use of face coverings in secondary schools when moving around corridors and communal areas”.

She said there was more mixing between different groups of children in these areas, and that there was less scope for effective ventilation.

But despite the changes north of the border, a Downing Street spokesman said: “There are no plans to revise the rules on face coverings in schools.

“As our guidance sets out we believe they disrupt communication between teachers and pupils.”

It came as headteachers were told they should fine parents who don’t send their children back to school as a “last resort”.

Boris Johnson’s deputy spokesman said Heads should seek to discuss absences with parents in the first instance.

But he said fines could be used as a “last resort.”

Earlier, Schools Minister Nick Gibb warned parents they faced fines if they kept children at home.

He said: “Fines for non-attendance have always been a last resort for headteachers in schools. What matters is that young people are attending school.

“We live in a country where education is compulsory and I think parents can be reassured that the measures that schools are taking to make sure that we minimise the risk of the transmission of the virus are very effective.”

The PM has begged parents to send their kids back when schools reopen in England next week.

After medics backed the reopening, the PM said the Covid-19 risk to children was “very small”.

Mr Johnson told parents it was “vitally important” to send their kids back to school.

But Labour warned a “week of chaos” over exam results had put the commitment to getting all pupils into the classroom again at “serious risk”

Mr Johnson’s deputy spokesman said: “I think that as has been made clear in the past, fining is obviously a last resort. We encourage headteachers and parents to speak if they are concerned.

“We’ve been working with schools and local authorities throughout the pandemic to ensure schools are safe to return to next week.”

But the spokesman wouldn’t say whether there would be any consequences for schools who fail to get pupils back in the classroom – or schools which choose to have students return on a part-time basis.

He said: “We believe all children should be back in school next week, which is why we’ve been working so closely with schools and and local authorities for that to happen.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Ministers should have spent the summer implementing a national plan to get all children back to school.

“Instead, the last two weeks have been wasted clearing up a mess of the Government’s own making.”