Download Festival Goes Digital This Year After the Donington Park Event Was Cancelled

Download is the ‘UK’s premier rock festival’ and if you were looking forward to heading to Donington Park in June to watch KISS, Iron Maiden, and System Of A Down, its cancellation probably wasn’t the greatest of news. But it’s not all bad: Download is going online instead.

After dropping the bad news about the cancellation of the festival last month, a virtual festival has just announced called Download Festival TV. You’ll be able to get involved on Download’s social media channels from June 12 to June 14 for a weekend that might make up for not getting to go to the real thing. The content will include three daily shows made up of two to three hours of music, interviews, unseen performances, and more.

The full lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but organisers say that it “will very much be focussed on broadcasting performances and discussions from the incredible talent due to play Download Festival 2020.”

Download is keen to point out that you should be staying at home – which it anticipates will still be the case in June – telling fans to pitch tents in their gardens instead. You can keep up to date with any new announcements on Download’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts.