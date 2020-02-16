downpour across the east coast sees Australia’s water supply bounce back from drought

Australia’s east coast has received the heaviest downpour in more than two decades, giving a much-needed top-up to major dams after years of crippling drought.

The severe storm dumped the most rain since 1998 – 400mm from Friday to Sunday – on Sydney and turned roads into river.

While the downpour left 150,000 without power, brought trees down and caused chaos for commuters, it brought relief to the city’s parched dams and reservoirs.

Warragamba Dam – which supplies the main reservoir supplying water to Sydney – enjoyed 120mm of rain in 24 hours from Sunday morning, raising levels by 20 per cent over a week.

Emergency services have been swamped with calls since the deluge set in on Friday, while the extreme weather has caused chaos on the roads.

While the country’s major dams are nowhere near full capacity, some will flow further in the coming days.

Below is a breakdown of Australia’s water storage nationwide and city-by-city as of Saturday.