Dozens killed as Afghan ceremony attacked while peace council chairman delivered speech (VIDEO)

At least 27 people were killed and 29 wounded in an attack at a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul. The High Peace Council Chairman, Mohammad Karim Khalili, was forced to flee as the incident erupted while he made a speech.

Tensions have risen in the country in recent weeks, as Abdullah Abdullah, Chief Executive of the Unity Government, has challenged the results of the September 2019 presidential election which elected the incumbent Ashraf Ghani. Abdullah also declared victory. His spokesman said that Abdullah was present at Friday’s ceremony, but escaped unharmed.

Eyewitness footage from the scene shows former Vice President Khalili interrupted during a commemoration ceremony for the killing of Abdul Ali Mazani, a leader of the predominantly Shia Hazara ethnic group in 1995.

“The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians … escaped the attack unhurt,” eyewitness Fraidoon Kwazoon said.

Meanwhile, Afghan President President Ashraf Ghani called it a “a crime against humanity and against the national unity of Afghanistan.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault yet. The Taliban recently resumed attacks against government forces despite signing a peace agreement with the US, but the group has denied involvement in the incident.

