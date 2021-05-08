Dozens of Afghan girls killed in blasts targeting Kabul school

KABUL, Afghanistan

At least 30 people, mostly schoolgirls, have been killed in three back-to-back blasts targeting a school in Afghanistan’s capital on Saturday.

At least 52 more people were injured in the string of blasts at a school in the western part of Kabul, according to the Health Ministry.

The explosions took place as students were leaving for home at around 4:30 p.m. (1200GMT) and most of the victims are young girls, Dr. Mir Wais, spokesperson for the ministry, told Anadolu Agency.

The Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School is located in an area of Kabul with a large population of the minority Shia Hazara community, which has been targeted in multiple such attacks over the years.

Ali Khan, a teacher at the school, told Anadolu Agency that the first explosion was a car bomb and then two rockets hit the school.

Videos circulating on social media showed utter carnage at the site as young schoolgirls splattered with blood can be heard screaming for help.

The Taliban have denied involvement in the attack and no other group has come forward yet to claim responsibility.