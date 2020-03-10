Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in central London

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a gift shop in central London which has left Oxford Street partially closed.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the address on the corner of Gilbert Street, in Mayfair, on Friday evening after a fire broke out at the souvenir shop, Colour London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire at a shop on Gilbert Street in #Mayfair More information to follow pic.twitter.com/L7V7xVY4Q2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 6, 2020

Footage posted online showed plumes of smoke coming from the building as crews from the London Fire Brigade (LBF) fought to keep the blaze under control.

Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes as Oxford Street was closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus.

⛔ BUILDING FIRE ⛔ Oxford Street in the West End is closed in both directions between Marble Arch and Oxford Circus due to a building fire. Please use alternative routes. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) March 6, 2020

“The ground floor of the five-storey building is alight. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 12 calls to the blaze,” the LFB said.

Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Chelsea, Kentish Town, Euston and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.