Dozens of historical artifacts seized in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Nearly 40 amphora and historical artifacts used in ancient maritime activities were seized in an operation in Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul, local media reported on Wednesday.

Istanbul anti-smuggling crime branch teams detained at least one suspect when he was about to smuggle the artifacts from Byzantine and Roman eras, the Ihlas news agency said.

The seized artifacts were several wooden and iron anchors and some were used in the maritime transportation of olive oil, wine, and grain, Ihlas said, noting all would be delivered to the directorate of the Istanbul Archeology Museums.

Opened in 1891 as an imperial museum of the Ottoman Empire, the Istanbul Archeology Museums has currently three units, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Ancient Oriental Works, and the Tiled Kiosk Museum. It hosts over one million artifacts of a variety of cultures and civilizations. Enditem