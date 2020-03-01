Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: medics

RAMALLAH, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers that broke out on Friday in different areas in the West Bank, medics said.

Around 134 Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire, rubber bullets and tear gas in the clashes, mainly near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, said the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in a press statement.

Eyewitnesses said that demonstrators threw stones at Israeli soldiers in protest to earlier Israeli settlers’ assaults on south and west of Nablus.

Similar clashes broke out in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near the city of Qalqilya, where Palestinian demonstrators burned tires and threw stones at the soldiers, according to local media reports.