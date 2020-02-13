Dozens of Syrian refugees return from Lebanon as part of weekly routine

DAMASCUS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Dozens of Syrian refugees returned home from Lebanon on Thursday, the state news agency SANA reported.

The refugees returned through the Jdaidet Yabous border crossing west of the capital Damascus and the Dabousiyeh crossing in the countryside of the western province of Homs.

The return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon has become a weekly routine as part of the efforts of the Syrian and Lebanese authorities to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

There is no latest account of the overall number of refugees who have returned home.

More than 950,000 Syrian refugees are registered with the UN Higher Commission of Refugees, while the Lebanese government puts the figure at 1.5 million.