DPP authority slammed for damaging cross-Strait economic cooperation

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday denounced the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for obstructing economic cooperation and exchange across the Taiwan Strait through various measures and excuses.

Following the steps of Western anti-China forces, the DPP authority went even further by obstructing mainland investment in Taiwan and prohibiting Taiwan companies from cooperating with mainland enterprises, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when commenting on the DPP authority’s further restrictions on mainland investment.

Such moves have once again exposed the DPP authority’s intention to harm cross-Strait relations and jeopardize the interests of Taiwan compatriots, Ma stressed.

Cross-Strait economic cooperation and exchange have brought substantial benefits to Taiwan compatriots, Ma said, pointing out that the cross-Strait trade reached 134.94 billion U.S. dollars from January to July, up 8.7 percent year on year, from which Taiwan had a trade surplus of over 70 billion U.S. dollars.

Mainland enterprises offer nearly 25,000 jobs in Taiwan and pay more than 1.2 billion new Taiwan dollars (over 40.8 million U.S. dollars) in taxes every year, Ma said.

The DPP authority’s action will only squeeze the development space for Taiwan, and ruin the island’s development opportunities, Ma said. Enditem