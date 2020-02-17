DPP keeps obstructing return of Taiwan compatriots in Hubei: mainland spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan has kept obstructing the return of Taiwan compatriots in the coronavirus outbreak epicenter province of Hubei on the Chinese mainland, a mainland spokesperson said Saturday.

The Taiwan authority has been looking for excuses for delaying and obstructing plans to send back Taiwan compatriots by China Eastern Airlines flights from Hubei, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in an interview.

The Taiwan authority has been attempting to shirk responsibility with lies, said Ma.

The mainland has made full preparations for the flights out of concern for the health and well-being of the Taiwan compatriots, sincerely hoping to provide assistance for them, he said. The mainland urged the DPP authority to facilitate the return of the Taiwan compatriots at an earlier date.