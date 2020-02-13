DPP urged to facilitate return of Taiwan compatriots stranded in Hubei: spokesperson

WUHAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Taiwan compatriots stranded in the coronavirus outbreak epicenter on the Chinese mainland have urged the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan to facilitate their return, said a spokesperson of the cross-Strait affairs office of central China’s Hubei Province on Wednesday.

Nearly a thousand Taiwan compatriots who need to return to the island are stranded in the province due to obstructions made by the Taiwan authority, said Xing Junzhi, also deputy director of the provincial office, adding that the compatriots are being taken care of.

The two confirmed novel coronavirus cases of Taiwan compatriots in Hubei have received timely and effective treatment with assistance from the cross-Strait affairs office, Xing said.

Information concerning the 979 Taiwan compatriots listed in the mainland’s chartered flight plan of China Eastern Airlines was given to the Taiwan authority on Feb. 6, nearly 85 percent of whom stayed in Hubei for a short time, according to Xing.

Among them, nearly 400 are under the age of 18 or elderly aged 60 or above, and nearly 80 have chronic diseases. They are all eager to return to work, go back to school and seek medical treatment, he added.

Xing stressed that China Eastern Airlines and all parties have made full preparations for the flights, but the Taiwan authority has repeatedly delayed their return and has not agreed to the arrangements so far, which has made Taiwan compatriots very disappointed and anxious.

The Taiwan compatriots called for the DPP administration to have less political manipulation and cooperate with the arrangements of the mainland’s chartered airliner as soon as possible, Xing said.