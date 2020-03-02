DPRK fires 2 unidentified projectiles into eastern waters: S.Korean military

SEOUL, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two unidentified projectiles into the eastern waters on Monday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said in a statement that the projectiles were launched near the DPRK’s east coastal town of Wonsan toward the East Sea in the afternoon, without elaborating on further details.

It noted that the South Korean military maintained a defense posture while closely monitoring relevant situations in preparation for possibly additional launches.