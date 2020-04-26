DPRK leader Kim Jong Un sends thank-you message to Syria’s Al-Assad

PYONGYANG, April 23 (Xinhua) — Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a message to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday to thank the latter for his note on Kim’s grandfather’s birth anniversary, KCNA reported.

On Wednesday, the DPRK marked the 108 birth anniversary of its founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of Kim Jong Un.

In his message, the DPRK leader said the DPRK-Syria friendly and cooperative ties would grow stronger, adding that he wished the Syrian president good health and greater success. Enditem