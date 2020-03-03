DPRK top leader oversees drill of long-range artillery: KCNA

PYONGYANG, March 3 (Xinhua) — Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), “visited the firepower strike drill ground of long-range artillery sub-units” on Monday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

Kim “guided the drill” after receiving the report on the plan for the strike drill at the observation post, said the report.

“As he ordered the sub-units to start the fire, the men of long-range artillery pieces on the front opened fire all at once,” it said.

The report did not specify what kind of firepower was tested by the long-range artillery sub-units on Monday, but South Korea’s military said in a statement Monday that two missiles were fired from Wonsan on the DPRK’s east coast, the first such launch by the country this year.

Monday’s test came just a few days after the DPRK conducted what it described as a “joint strike” military drill on its east coast, also its first such exercise in 2020.