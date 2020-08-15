DPRK’s top leader appoints new premier

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), has appointed Kim Tok Hun as the new premier of the country, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

Kim Tok Hun was appointed to replace Kim Jae Ryong after a decree was made public on Thursday at a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, which was chaired by Kim Jong Un, the report said.

Kim Tok Hun was parliamentary budget committee chief before the new appointment.

The report did not explain the reason for the replacement.