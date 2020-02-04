Dr Charlie Teo and his wife Genevieve split after years of marriage

High-profile brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo and his wife Genevieve have split after about three decades of marriage.

In an exclusive statement to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday, Professor Teo said the couple ‘separated over two years ago but remain great friends.’

‘This is something that is entirely private and confidential to us and not a matter of public interest,’ he said.

Dr Teo’s statement follows a turbulent year for the renowned, but controversial neurosurgeon, famous for his reputation of taking on patients who other doctors have deemed inoperable.

Dr Teo, 62, and Genevieve Agnew met when he was 25 while she was working at hospital as a nurse.

The neurosurgeon has discussed his relationship with his wife in several newspaper and TV profiles and public speeches, and his family regularly support him at black tie galas for his brain cancer research foundation.

The couple’s quiet separation surprised several stories, but Dr Teo and Mrs Teo believe it is a private matter.

Mrs Teo has not featured in photographs on the Charlie Teo Foundation’s social media pages since May 2018.

Dr Teo’s statement comes as the couple’s second oldest daughter’s alleged text and drive case faces court later this week.

Nicola Annabel Teo allegedly ran over the former ‘supreme commander’ of the Comanchero bikie gang, Jock Ross, in a horror road accident last September. Police were investigating whether she was on the phone at the time.

She was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, not driving on the left hand side of the road and other offences, and is yet to enter a plea.

That same month, Dr Teo found himself amid a media storm, when The Sydney Morning Herald published a story where unnamed colleagues made allegations against him of inappropriate conduct. The allegations included claims Dr Teo had made inappropriate comments and gestures, at work and at home.

At the time, a furious Dr Teo described the article as disturbing and claimed it ‘lacked legitimate research, (had) nameless sources and a staggering number of inaccuracies’. He blasted the reporting as ‘inaccurate’ and ‘sensational and biased’.

Criticism was also heaped upon the surgeon over patients paying six figure sums to fund their surgeries, with many turning to crowdfunding platforms, such as GoFundMe.

‘I think it’s just another example of trying to vilify Charlie Teo,’ the neurosurgeon told 2GB last year.

The high private fees were charged as patients went outside the public system, he has explained.

Dr Teo said he would receive about $8,000 to $15,000 himself from a $120,000 surgery, with the rest shared among the medical team and to pay for costs.

In a 2018 newspaper interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Dr Teo said ‘it was love at first sight’ when he met Genevieve Agnew.

‘Initially it was her beauty, but she also makes me laugh,’ he was quoted saying.

‘Genevieve is incredibly loyal. When colleagues attack me, she’s by my side.’

The couple lived in the United States for a decade, where the brain surgeon’s career ‘blossomed’, before deciding to return to Australia to raise their four children.

In an Australia Day address in 2012, Dr Teo said: ‘It went like this: Genevieve to Charlie…’I’m going back to Australia. Are you coming?”

‘It was a done deal. We decided to return to Australia for lifestyle reasons and for our children’s heritage.

‘We both wished for our children to be Australian and to grow up in Australia. Our reasoning was as simple as that.’

Mrs Teo and their daughters have long supported his Foundation’s efforts to fight brain cancer.