DR Congo announces new Cabinet

YAOUNDE, Cameroon

The Democratic Republic of Congo late Monday announced the formation of a new government, two months after the appointment of Prime Minister Sama Lukonde.

The 56-member Cabinet of the coalition government dubbed the Sacred Union of the Nation includes 15 women, according to the presidency.

The new government is made up of four deputy prime ministers, nine ministers of state, 31 ministers, 11 deputy ministers, and one minister delegate.

“It should be noted that the government’s mission is to apply the vision of the Head of State, Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi, essentially focused on improving the living conditions of the Congolese and establishing a climate of peace throughout the national territory,” the presidency tweeted.

The new government came up after two months of negotiations between new allies of the president, who overthrew the parliamentary majority of his predecessor.

Lukonde was appointed the new prime minister in February. Tshisekedi picked him over two weeks after former Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga resigned following a no-confidence vote in parliament late January.

Ilunga, an ally of former President Joseph Kabila, was the head of the coalition government. His resignation followed Tshisekedi’s decision to end a power-sharing agreement with supporters of Kabila after months of tensions between the two camps.