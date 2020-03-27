DR Congo: Ex-health minister jailed over corruption

KAMPALA, Uganda

A former health minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

Oly Ilunga Kalenga Oly Ilunga also faced a sentence of forced labor after being found guilty of fraud.

He was arrested last September for misuse of $4.3 million in funds allocated by the U.S. to fight Ebola.

Lucas Longwa, the clerk of court in the capital Kinshasa, said the court also barred him from ever again holding public office, and ruled out parole or sentence reductions.

He was health minister from 2016 till he resigned last July ahead of his arrest.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has faced several Ebola outbreaks.

“We get happy when we see such former government officials being punished for being corrupt,” said Peter Loke, a businessman in the South Kivu province.