Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr.

Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg has been serving the community for years by providing a place for children and adults to repair bicycles.

According to Pam Hirschhorn, a 10-year volunteer for Recycle Bicycle, the day was no different than any other.

She believes that serving others should not be limited to one day per year.

“Martin Luther King Jr. is one of my favorite people in the world.

“I love the idea of it being a day of service; it’s fantastic,” she said.

“We have people out here trying to volunteer all of the time, but let’s keep his spirit alive for the other 364 days of the year!”

The bicycle shop reopened today during regular business hours, from noon to 4 p.m.

The goal of the shop is to collect and restore used, damaged, and abandoned bicycles.

It also assists customers who bring their bikes into the shop for repairs.

Visitors to the shop are also taught bicycle maintenance and education in order to keep them safe.

“Come in and pick out a bike that fits you,” she said.

“Then you’ll figure it out, and that’s the key.”

We have all the parts and tools; the only thing you’ll have to pay for is the lock and chain.”

Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg is hard at work seven days a week, with the help of 30 different volunteers.

Volunteers at the shop do not need any prior experience to help repair and maintain bicycles.

Newcomers are taught and given everything they need to finish the job by staff members.

Volunteers can help with a variety of tasks throughout the shop, including managing the website and social media, sorting and repairing inner tubes, dealing with children, and even sorting bicycles.

After so many years as a part of the Harrisburg community, the bicycle shop takes great pride in serving others.

The shop’s mission is to continue doing so in the future.

“Let’s take a step beyond Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“Remember him by volunteering in your community on his birthday,” she said.

“We must maintain the spirit that we are Harrisburg, that we work together, and that…

