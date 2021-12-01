Dr. Magic Flute, a pervy doctor, was arrested after claiming that by having sex with women, he could cure their cancer.

Dr. Magic Flute, a pervy doctor, was arrested after claiming that he could cure women’s cancer by having sex with them.

On Tuesday, Dr. Giovanni Miniello, 60, was placed under house arrest in Bari, Italy, on suspicion of sexual assault against two women.

After being caught half-naked in a hotel room with an actress posing as a patient in a TV sting, the sleazy doctor resigned from his job last week.

By having sex with the undercover actress, he was attempting to “cure” her of her illness.

Miniello later claimed, through his lawyer, that he had assisted hundreds of women and fathered as many children during his 40-year career.

After a victim complained that the doctor was offering patients a “sex cure,” the doctor was targeted by Le Lene, an Italian TV show.

Despite a negative Pap smear test, the victim went to Miniello because she was having trouble getting pregnant and was allegedly told she had human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted DNA virus that can cause cancer.

“I have saved many women from cancer,” he allegedly said.

“Every single person with whom I’ve come into contact was negative afterward.”

Since the broadcast, 15 more women have come forward to claim they were also offered his “miracle sex cure” while visiting his Bari practice.

Anna Maria, the 33-year-old woman whose complaint sparked the investigation, went to the gynecologist after failing to conceive and was advised to get a HPV test.

She told La Repubblica that Miniello did not act like a professional doctor from the beginning.

She claimed that after her check-up, the doctor touched her chest without explanation and told her that he preferred women with small breasts.

When she contacted him to get the results of her test, she was taken aback when he suggested that he could cure her cancer by having sex with her and set up an appointment.

Anna Maria recorded the conversation and sent it to Le Lene, an Italian investigative news program, after seeking legal advice prior to the call.

The Le Lene team arranged for an actress to accompany her to the specialist, who informed her that she had “white spots” on her cervix, indicating the presence of HPV, and offered to sleep with her.

He went on to say that having sex with a “vaccinated” man like him would grant her “immunity.”

If they had protected sex, he said she wouldn’t get “antibodies.”

The undercover team broke in when they finally got together in a hotel room and started undressing.

“I’m doing this for my studies, and for…,” Miniello said, protesting the sting.

