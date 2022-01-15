Dr. Radha: From managing expectations to not comparing yourself to others, here’s how to be happy.

Dr. Radha: From managing expectations to not comparing yourself to others, Dr. Radha explains how to be happy.

What’s getting in the way of your happiness, and what you can do about it

It is wonderful to be happy.

It’s probably one of the few things that we can all agree on, regardless of who we are.

Happiness is one of the most pleasurable feelings, and we all want to feel it.

It refuels us, connects us to others, and encourages us to take advantage of life’s opportunities.

So, why can’t we get more of it if we all want it and like it?

Despite the abundance of articles, books, films, quotes, and other resources on how to be happier, it remains a mystery to us, a never-ending search.

If we want more of something, we must not only devise strategies to cultivate and create it, but we must also consider what stands in the way.

And that’s what I’m focusing on here: what gets in the way of our happiness? I’d argue that it’s sometimes happiness itself.

Our expectations about happiness are the most significant factor that can obstruct our happiness.

Society frequently sends us the message that we should be happy all of the time.

But no emotion is ever permanent, and whenever the word “should” is used, my advice is to throw a huge bucket of salt on it.

We will be disappointed if we expect to be happy all of the time, because unhappiness is not a natural part of life.

It is an illusion, and once we recognize it for what it is, we can enjoy it when it is present and accept it when it isn’t.

The same can be said for how tightly we cling to our happiness.

Anything we cling to, not allowing it to be free or come and go, will inevitably suffer and, in the process of being suffocated by the expectation of permanence, will inevitably leave us.

Allow happiness to come and go as it pleases, and you will be rewarded with more.

Happiness is a difficult emotion to describe because it manifests itself in different ways for each of us.

What makes a difference.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Dr Radha: How to be happy, from managing expectations to not comparing yourself to others