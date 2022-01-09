Dr. Radha: In 2022, how can you find your inner power, overcome anxiety, and begin to change your life?

We don’t have to let life happen to us; we can choose how our story unfolds.

“Power” conjures up images of societal authority figures, as well as, unfortunately, associations with corruption.

But, in the truest sense of the word, power is our ability to act.

It’s that simple.

Given the challenges life keeps throwing our way, it can feel impossible to do anything at the moment.

It has never been more important for us to find our inner power – our sense of being the authority in our own lives, our sense of capability, capacity, and, above all, trust – in a time when we have been confronted with so much uncertainty and a seeming lack of control over our lives.

The only way we can approach life with more confidence, assurance, and inner safety is to discover our own power.

When we are less afraid of life, we can embrace opportunities, enjoy ourselves, and thrive as we grow.

Our fear of not being able to cope, of being overwhelmed, causes a lot of anxiety and dysfunction in life.

Imagine being in a position where you can take a deep breath and know you’ll be fine when a crisis arises.

How wonderful would that be?

Finding your inner strength in this first week of January is a good place to start: a new year, with all of its pressures; waking up to reality after the dream of Christmas and the holidays; and more global uncertainty that will affect us all.

So, how do you tap into your own inner strength?

A crisis can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including a problem with your job or health, the end of a relationship, or simply feeling lost.

What can help? Facing reality and avoiding denial or jumping too quickly to the next stage of “fixing” things are key steps in this process.

Then comes rest, acceptance of what has occurred, allowing yourself to feel your emotions and having time and space to process them.

Reframe your thoughts by being grateful and kind.

