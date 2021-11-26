Dr. Radha: We should all strive to be kinder to others and to ourselves.

Being gentle entails bringing a particular energy to a situation or interaction – a sense of calm, of being soothed.

I’ve been organizing and sifting through a lot of my old stuff lately, and in my forays up in the loft, I discovered a lot of my old school stuff, from sports badges to class photos.

“Strength and Gentleness,” I remembered from elementary school.

I never considered what this meant at school.

I just regurgitated it at school assemblies and saw it when I came and went.

However, as I was sorting through my belongings, I came to a halt and pondered its message.

Gentleness is a quality we often associate with mildness – something a little hazy and wishy-washy that society doesn’t encourage us to prioritize among our desired qualities.

It ought to be, though.

I believe we all need some gentleness right now in a world that can feel overwhelming after reading the news headlines or browsing social media.

Being gentle entails bringing a specific energy to a situation or interaction – a sense of calm, of being soothed.

It’s all about moderation and kindness.

It’s not harsh, aggressive, severe, sudden, or unpredictably unpredictable.

Even the most agitated situations and most tense conflicts can be transformed by this emotional energy.

I’d like to give gentleness the attention it deserves, and to remind us all of the power it can have over our well-being and how we deal with difficult situations.

So, here are my thoughts on gentleness, both what it is and why it is important.

My school motto can be interpreted in two ways: as a statement that strength and gentleness are distinct qualities or as a statement that they can coexist.

I believe they are synonymous: being gentle is a sign and demonstration of inner strength.

When confronted with a challenge, conflict, or crisis, we instinctively defend our position or attack the position of others.

The easy option, however, is to be aggressive, harsh, or loud.

Stopping, being aware, noticing our emotions, and approaching a situation with calmness and composure is a sign of strength.

It also requires bravery.

I’m pretty sure.

