Dr. Ranj Singh of This Morning issues a safety warning after being robbed in London following the BRIT Awards.

He claimed he shouldn’t have pursued a suspect after a watch was stolen in a mugging in Soho.

Dr Ranj Singh, a doctor on This Morning, revealed he was robbed on his way home from the BRIT Awards and wants to remind others to be cautious when out late at night.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant’s watch was stolen during a mugging in London’s Soho on Tuesday, but he was unharmed.

Dr. Ranj, 42, documented his ordeal on Instagram on Wednesday night, according to the Mirror.

“I had the BEST night last night,” Ranj, 42, said.

Unfortunately, while walking home from Soho to catch a taxi, I was approached by a man who robbed me.

“It all happened so fast, and luckily I was unharmed (though the jerk stole my watch), but it could’ve been a lot worse.”

“I chased him down foolishly, but he got away,” he added.

I now realize that this is not a good idea because these people can sometimes lead you into a trap.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I felt stupid and embarrassed, but after talking to some friends, I realized it might just serve as a reminder: please be cautious when returning home late at night, even in places you think are safe.”

“Keep an eye on each other, peeps x,” he added.

Judi Love of Loose Woman offered him support, writing, “Omgg hun hope your okay xx.”

“Very sorry to hear this xxx,” tweeted comedian Joe Lycett.