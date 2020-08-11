Dr Sarah Jarvis explains how to protect against flu ahead of winter coronavirus spike

Dr Sarah Jarvis has explained how the public can protect themselves against flu ahead of warnings of a spike in Covid-19 this winter.

The TV doctor appeared on ITV News today to address concerns of a spike in coronavirus cases later this year.

She said: “Well, I think it’s really important that we are aware that while we may or may not get a second wave or it might be a continuation of the second wave, if it happens at the same time as the NHS is already under pressure because of flue – and it is always under more pressure in winter – the results could be disastrous.

“This year, the flu vaccine is being rolled out to possibly twice as many people, hopefully they’ll take it up, with about 30 million people eligible for NHS flu vaccines.

“So for instance, anyone who’s shielding, anyone who lives with someone who’s shielding. If you have a child that’s been offered to two year olds up until primary school last year – this year it’s being extended to the first year of secondary school.

“And later in the season, we’ll also be inviting 50-64 year olds to have the vaccine. So I think the best way you can avoid it is, of course, to have your flu vaccine.”

She also suggested that older children wear face masks to and from school as she addressed new research which suggests that they spread coronavirus like adults.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that schools will open next month, however a study by Public Health England has said that tougher rules will likely be needed for secondary school pupils.

The study, which divides children into under-tens and over-tens, found that the risks increased for the latter category.

Speaking about the findings today, Dr Sarah said that she certainly believed that children should wear masks “to and from school”.

Dr Sarah explained: “There may well be what we see in older children that they may transmit in a way that younger children don’t, possibly because they’ve got something called ACE2 receptors in the way that the virus gets into the body, so they behave like adults in that way.

“But more importantly, they may be better at social distancing when they’re at school, but they will travel together on the bus.

“They are much more likely to get together and social distancing, in my experience, is not something that teenagers are good at when they’re together.

“So I think there’s a real concern that we could push the R-number up, the number up infected in the community, by having teenagers, particularly, travelling to and from school.

“I think they should be adhering to all the usual rules about social distancing, mask wearing if they can’t social distance and of course regular handwashing.”

*ITV News airs weekdays at 1.30pm on ITV