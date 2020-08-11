Dr Sarah Jarvis issues troubling warning over teens not wearing face masks to school

Dr Sarah Jarvis has suggested that older children wear face masks to and from school.

Appearing on ITV News today, Dr Sarah Jarvis addressed new research which suggests that older children spread coronavirus like adults.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that schools will open next month, however a study by Public Health England has said that tougher rules will likely be needed for secondary school pupils.

The study, which divides children into under-tens and over-tens, found that the risks increased for the latter category.

Speaking about the findings today, Dr Sarah said that she certainly believed that children should wear masks “to and from school”.

Dr Sarah explained: “There may well be what we see in older children that they may transmit in a way that younger children don’t, possibly because they’ve got something called ACE2 receptors in the way that the virus gets into the body, so they behave like adults in that way.

“But more importantly, they may be better at social distancing when they’re at school, but they will travel together on the bus.

“They are much more likely to get together and social distancing, in my experience, is not something that teenagers are good at when they’re together.

“So I think there’s a real concern that we could push the R-number up, the number up infected in the community, by having teenagers, particularly, travelling to and from school.

“I think they should be adhering to all the usual rules about social distancing, mask wearing if they can’t social distance and of course regular handwashing.”

