Draft amendments to better adapt China’s top legislature to supervisory reform

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — New draft amendments to the organic law and procedural rules of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) will help the legislature adapt to the country’s deepening supervisory reform.

Since a nationwide supervisory reform kicked off in late 2017, China has established supervisory commissions across the country to handle duty-related law violations and crimes.

According to the Constitution amended in 2018, the National Supervisory Commission shall be responsible to the NPC and the NPC Standing Committee.

Two draft amendments to the NPC organic law and procedural rules, which were submitted Saturday to an ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee, are expected to implement the principle in the Constitution, according to an explanatory document presented to lawmakers.

The draft amendment to the NPC organic law stipulates that the National Supervisory Commission can submit bills to the NPC and the NPC Standing Committee.

Members of the NPC Standing Committee shall not assume positions in supervisory commissions, says the draft. Enditem