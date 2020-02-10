Dragan Skocic appointed Iran national soccer coach

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Croatian Dragan Skocic was appointed as the Iranian national soccer team coach on Thursday, the Tehran Times daily reported.

The 51-year-old finalized his contract on Thursday, yet details of the deal have not been revealed.

Skocic, who had previous stints in Malavan and Foolad, parted company with Sanat Naft on Tuesday to replace Marc Wilmots. All of them are Iranian soccer clubs.

Iran faces four must-win matches in late March and early June for the 2022 World Cup qualification.