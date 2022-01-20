Draghi, Berlusconi, or…? Italy will elect a new president.

Draghi, Berlusconi, or…? Italy elects a new president.

Berlusconi is expected to withdraw from the race eventually, allowing Draghi or another consensus candidate to take his place.

Next week, Italy will elect a new president in a parliamentary election marked by secrecy, intrigue, and the threat of reigniting political instability in a country where governments change nearly every year.

The election of a new president after Sergio Mattarella’s seven-year term ends in February is at stake.

3, but also the eurozone’s third-largest economy’s political future, as it prepares to receive €200 billion ((dollar)227 billion) in post-pandemic aid from the EU.

The decision will be made by 1,009 politicians – members of both houses of parliament as well as regional representatives – who will vote by secret ballot beginning Monday.

In the first three rounds, a two-thirds majority is required; after that, a simple majority will suffice.

Despite the golden rule that no one should run for president, Prime Minister Mario Draghi is widely regarded as the leading candidate.

Silvio Berlusconi is also in the running, despite his scandal-plagued career, deteriorating health, and ongoing legal woes.

Berlusconi has launched Operation Squirrel, a personal charm offensive in which he calls non-affiliated lawmakers to persuade them to vote for him.

Cristian Romaniello, one of them, told the newspaper La Stampa about his surreal experience.

Berlusconi is said to have joked with the 33-year-old lawmaker, “Hi Cristian, are you interested in the bunga bunga party?” referring to the alleged nighttime feasts that saw the ex-premier tried and acquitted for soliciting sex from an underage prostitute.

“It was a short phone call, only a couple of minutes, and he did the majority of the talking.”

He talked about Europe and the global situation.

I thought he was on form,” Romaniello said, admitting that he initially mistook the call for a prank from an impersonator.

According to most observers, Berlusconi’s candidacy is a distraction.

“From my point of view, Berlusconi’s chances of becoming president of the republic are very slim, minimal,” said Roberto D’Alimonte, a politologist at Rome’s LUISS university.

Berlusconi is about 100 votes short of the 505 votes required after the election, according to a key aide.

