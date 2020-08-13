Drake Bell Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Girls After Melissa Lingafelt’s Abuse Allegations

Drake Bell is facing sexual abuse and statutory rape allegations from multiple women after his ex Melissa Lingafelt alleged that he physically and verbally abused her during their relationship.

Lingafelt, who uses the stage name Jimi Ono on TikTok, recently shared a video alleging that Bell abused her when they were still together. The abuse started as verbal and eventually turned physical, with Bell allegedly dragging her down the stairs of their house in Los Feliz one time. However, the “Drake & Josh” star vehemently denied Lingafelt’s allegations.

“I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video. As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it,” he said in a statement to Variety.

“Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did). I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention. But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”

Lingafelt also shared her allegations against Bell in an Instagram Story. Many reacted to her story and contacted her, with some accusing Bell of sexual abuse.

“Hi there, Thank you for speaking about Drake Bell. I can personally confirm he had sex with a friend of mine who was 15 years old when he was 20,” one message read.

The same user recalled Lingafelt calling her friend on the phone and reminding the latter that he choked her and spat on her face. She added that the incident happened in 2006.

“This is the girl he cheated on me with and took her virginity right?” Lingafelt replied.

However, the screenshot didn’t show if the other user responded to Lingafelt’s question.

A different user also replied to Lingafelt’s story exposing Bell and mentioned what happened to her 15-year-old virgin friend and the actor. It’s unclear if the user is related to the first one who messaged Lingafelt, or if they are talking about the same teenager, but the two incidents seemed to have happened on different dates.

“I met Drake in early 2007 when I was 16. He was dating you at the time. Didn’t stop him from [explicit]by 15-year-old-friend who was a virgin. I believe you,” the TikToker wrote.

“And I am so sorry for what you endured. And what my friend endured. Because that was statutory rape. [explicit]every who’s discounting your story. We know the thruth. I’m guessing a lot of women out there know the truth.”

Meanwhile, another woman shared her personal encounter with Bell whom she accused of raping her when she was just an eighth grader.

“Here goes nothing…a couple years ago drake was performing at a benefit concert for my high school back then I was in the eighth grade,” the woman wrote.

“The entire concert Drake wasn’t who you’d expect him to be like. after the concert All I remember is that I met drake and he raped me. I was in [explicit]8th grade this guy that I had idolized as a kid Was a rapist. he was a [explicit]sicko.”

Several Twitter users slammed Bell over the allegations, with many calling others to cancel him. However, some believed that it’s not right to cancel Bell without any proof of the abuse allegations made by Lingafelt.

“The girl showed no evidence that drake bell abused her and people already tryna cancel him, smh claims with no evidence are just claims,” @offjosephx wrote.

“Don’t jump to conclusions without any evidence,” another added.