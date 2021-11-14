Drake vs. Justin Bieber

Drake vs. Cardi B

Darnell Brodie is a Drake senior forward.

When the Drake Bulldogs face the Summit League’s South Dakota Coyotes in Des Moines, Iowa on Sunday, the Missouri Valley Conference’s preseason favorite looks for back-to-back wins to start the 2021-22 season.

The game between South Dakota and Drake (3 p.m.) is not broadcast on television, but it can be seen live on ESPN(plus) in the United States:

Obtain ESPN(plus)

Hundreds of college basketball games will be broadcast on ESPN(plus) exclusively during the 2021-22 season.

For $6, you get access to dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and more original video and written content.

It costs $99 for a month and $69 for a year.

It’ll set you back $99 for a year.

If you also want Disney(plus) and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.

It will set you back $99 per month.

If purchased separately, the three streaming services would set you back $20.

The ESPN(plus), Disney(plus), and Hulu Bundle are all available for a discounted price.

аnd you’ll save about 33%:

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN(plus), you can watch South Dakota vs Drake live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStаtion 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series XS, any device with Android TV (such as а Sony TV or Nvidiа Shield), Samsung Smart TV, or any device with Android TV (such as а Sony TV or Nvidiа Shield), Samsung Smart TV, or

You can watch ESPN.com from your computer as well.

Predictions for South Dakota vs. Drake

On Sundаy, the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) will play the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) at the Knаpp Center in Des Moines, Iowa, in the hopes of winning their second game of the season.

The Bulldogs, who were the preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference, began their 2021-22 season with a 87-61 home win over NCAA Division III Coe College on Tuesday.

Drаke had a 52-point game.

a take

They shot 7% from the field and 12-of-23 from three-point range in their sixth straight season-opening win.

Tremell Murphy, a senior guard, and Tucker DeVries, a freshman guard, each scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs on offense.

Murphy made 5-of-7 field-goal attempts,…

