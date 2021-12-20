Drakeo the Ruler posted a mysterious message about a festival and not leaving the house without a gun before being ‘attacked by group.’

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler warned against leaving the house without a gun in a cryptic post about the Los Angeles festival where he was scheduled to perform.

On Saturday, the music star, real name Darrell Caldwell, was allegedly stabbed by a group at the Once Upon a Time Concert.

He wrote on Instagram a few days before the stabbing, “This Saturday You Know the Truth Finna turn up for LA.”

Snoop Dogg, Al Green, 50 Cent, YG, and Ice Cube were among the performers listed on the festival’s promotional poster, which the 28-year-old shared.

“Can’t leave the crib with out that iron,” the star warned in October. “That’s how them one n***** be dien (sic).”

The slang term for a handgun is thought to be iron.

Instagram users have since flooded the post with condolences and dove emojis.

Caldwell was backstage at the festival when several people got into an altercation, according to the LA Times.

The rapper died in the hospital, and cops said no arrests have been made while they search for possible suspects.

“The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest is ending early,” festival organizers tweeted following the incident.

All of the performances are now finished.

Please take the nearest exit and take MLK eastbound.”

“Backstage, there was an altercation,” Live Nation said in a statement.

“Artists and organizers decided not to proceed with remaining sets out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, so the festival was called off an hour early.”

Drakeo shared a series of photos of himself performing on the stage at Rolling Loud in one of his final Instagram posts.

“Long live the Greatest,” he captioned his photos.

Just hours before he was stabbed, he also warned about “double-crossers.”

Tributes to the rapper have flooded social media from artists and celebrities.

Snoop Dogg, a legendary artist, said he learned of the incident while in his dressing room and immediately left the festival grounds.

“My condolences are extended to Drakeo the Ruler’s family and loved ones,” he said.

I’m not here to spread negativity, and as one of the many performers, I was only there to spread positive vibes to my hometown of Los Angeles.”

“RIP Drakeo The Ruler,” DJ Akademiks wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap…,” wrote Jeff Weiss.

