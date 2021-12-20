Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed to death just weeks after YG’s affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed.

Slim 400’s death in a shooting has added his name to a growing list of artists killed in the United States by gun violence.

On December 8, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was shot and killed in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Inglewood.

Officers were said to be patrolling near 7th and Manchester avenues just before 8 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

Slim 400, according to TMZ, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene.

He died later in a hospital.

Slim’s death comes just weeks after fellow rapper Young Dolph, 36, was brutally gunned down in front of shocked customers and employees inside a Memphis cookie store on November 17.

The two had previously collaborated on the song Shake Back in 2020.

Slim and Dolph’s names were written in red letters on a tombstone on the cover of that single, which was ominous.

Just hours before Dolph’s death, Slim paid tribute to him on Instagram, sharing the song to his story along with the letters “RIP” and a dolphin emoji.

Their deaths, along with those of KTS Dre, Indian Red Boy, MO3, and Pop Smoke, have brought the music industry into the spotlight, with insiders claiming that “bullets fly around” and loved ones claiming that many stars struggle to escape their pasts.

“It all stems from the neighborhoods they’re bought up in,” Taylor Maglin, owner of hip hop news outlet The Daily Loud, told The Sun in July.

“They’re war zones, they’re vicious, people join gangs, and the cycle repeats itself.”

In the year 2020, more than a dozen gifted rappers died.

In 2021, more people will have died.

According to Maglin, one issue is “dangerous neighborhoods.”

He was Jimmy Wopo’s manager until his death in a shooting in June 2018.

Following his death, Wopo was linked to the 11 Hunnit gang in Pittsburgh’s Hill District and named in police indictments.

Wopo, real name Travon Smart, according to Maglin, was let down by a society and lawmakers who do nothing to help “kids from dangerous neighborhoods.”

“I believe it has to do with where we are as a society,” he said.

“A lot of these kids come from dangerous neighborhoods, and the government doesn’t do much to help them.”

King Von was killed in a gunfight near an Atlanta nightclub in November of last year.

He was only 26 years old when he died.

Pop Smoke died in February of a gunshot wound at the age of 20.

