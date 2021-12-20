Drakeo the Ruler’s TWO acquittals for murder charges stemming from a shooting at a party two years prior to his stabbing death

Drakeo the Ruler’s TWO acquittals for murder charges stemming from a shooting at a party two years before his stabbing death

Drakeo the Ruler, an artist, was acquitted of felony murder charges related to a shooting that occurred years before his death at a warehouse party.

Darrell Caldwell, 28, was accused of plotting to murder rapper RJ, also known as Rodney Brown, in December 2016.

Drakeo allegedly met with Jaiden Boyd and Mikell Buchanan to supply them with firearms, according to the report.

Brown, however, was not present at the warehouse event in Carson, California, according to The Fader.

After gunfire erupted, Davion Gregory died and two others were injured.

It was unclear at the time whether the shooting was targeted or random, according to cops.

Drakeo’s Mercedes car was apparently spotted leaving the scene, leading to rumors that he was involved in the incident.

According to The Guardian, cops began investigating him as a suspect in January and arrested him after raiding his flat and discovering guns.

The “soundtrack” in a trial, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Francis Hardiman, would be Drakeo’s rap music.

“Jurors don’t like seeing that stuff… your rap videos of you talking about the shooting,” he explained.

Hardiman claimed that if the rapper’s lyric “chopper makes you go ugh” was played, attorneys could charge him.

A rifle is known as a “chopper.”

“As his moniker implies, he is the leader,” Shannon Cooley added.

They rap about their transgressions.”

Despite the fact that a 17-year-old alleged gang member admitted to the killing and a man linked to Drakeo’s rap crew fired additional shots, prosecutors pushed the narrative.

The prosecutors’ interpretation of Drakeo’s lyrics and music, he said, was “laughable.”

“The whole point of me starting to rap is that I get to rap and talk about these things instead of doing these things,” he told The Guardian.

“Would you rather hear me rap about things I’m not doing or see me out there doing it?”

“Rapping is a combination of rhyming and impersonation.

“It’s a persona,” says the narrator.

Drakeo was acquitted of all charges of murder and attempted murder in July 2019.

On two counts – criminal gang conspiracy and shooting from a vehicle – the jury was deadlocked.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles attempted to retry Drakeo on conspiracy charges, but the case was settled in November 2020 with a plea agreement.

“We spent the hardest two years together fighting for his freedom, facing life, before walking out a free man just over a year ago,” said attorney John Hamasaki, who defended the star.

During the case, according to the attorney, the two became “friends.”

Buchanan was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the meantime…

