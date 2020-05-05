DRC accuses Rwandan rebels of slaughtering eco-guards in Virunga Park

A ranger from Virunga National Park on the Nyiragongo volcano, in the DRC, August 10, 2019. Baz Ratner / REUTERS

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) again accused the Hutu rebels of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) on Monday May 4 of being the perpetrators of the rangers massacre in Virunga Park in late April.

“We have a first preliminary investigation report which confirms the action of the Intelligence and Deep Action Company (CRAP), a specialized unit of the FDLR”, said General Major Maurice Aguru Mamba, commander of the Corps for the Protection of National Parks and Related Nature Reserves (CORPPN). “Our sources are credible”, the officer said during a press conference on the presentation of CORPPN, which was attended by army spokesman, Major-General Léon-Richard Kasonga.

On April 24, 17 people, including 12 eco-guards from Virunga National Park, were killed in an ambush near the park headquarters in North Kivu province, north of Goma. The park management then accused “The FDLR-FOCA armed group” to be “The author of this killing”. In a statement released three days later, the FDLR denied responsibility for the ambush, accusing the Kigali regime.

The FDLR are a group of Rwandan Hutu rebels who have fled to the DRC, some of whose founders in the early 2000s participated in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. Their former leader Sylvestre Mudacumura was killed in North Kivu in September 2019. For almost three decades, the Congolese army has fought against armed groups in the eastern part of the country. “The armed forces of the DRC are tracking the armed groups that are in the parks”said General Major Aguru. Protected areas cover 17% of the territory of the DRC, a country of 2.345 million km2.