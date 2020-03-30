DRC registers 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

KINSHASA, March 29 (Xinhua) — Another 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 81 with 8 deaths, according to the weekly bulletin published by the health authorities.

Among the 16 new cases, 10 cases were imported, including two cases confirmed in the city of Bukavu in the eastern South Kivu Province and eight others from the capital city, which has remained the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

The DRC reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 10. With the two new cases in Bukavu, the disease has affected three provinces of the country.