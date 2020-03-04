Dreams PS4 update 2.06 patch notes confirms new art pack and much more

PlayStation 4 users looking for yet more to do in Dreams are in luck, as Media Molecule adds the games first new art pack along with more changes in the v2.06 update.

Dreams has been a fantastic hit for PlayStation 4 since it’s release and we can imagine that the game and community will be one that grows and grows for years to come.

But in the more immediate future, the team at Media Molecule have got a brand new update to drop today for the game.

Don’t worry, it’s not going to eat into what limited hard drive space you’ve got left.

It’s a wee tiny 104MB, but it does add some very interesting new features to the game for players to fart around with.

Everything you need to know about today’s update can be found just below, as part of the officially released patch notes for the game.