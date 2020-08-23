Drew Barrymore Confirms Grandfather John’s Corpse Was Stolen For ‘One Last Party’

Drew Barrymore confirmed the longstanding rumor of her grandfather John Barrymore’s friends stealing his corpse to have one last party with him and suggested that she wanted the same send-off.

On Thursday, the “Santa Clarita Diet” star addressed the speculations about John’s body being taken by three of his close pals following his death in May 1942 during her appearance on the YouTube series “Hot Ones.”

“Is it true that your grandfather’s body was stolen from the morgue by WC Fields, Errol Flynn and Sadakichi Hartmann so that they could prop him up against a poker table and throw one last party with the guy?” host Sean Evans asked.

“Not only yes, but there have been cinematic interpretations of that. A Blake Edwards film called ‘S.O.B.’ that’s just brilliant and fun to watch,” Barrymore replied.

Barrymore also made it clear that she approves of her granddad’s pals’ move. In fact, she hopes her friends would do the same for her when she passes.

“I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me,” she said. “That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up, let’s have a few last rounds.”

“I think death comes with so much morose sadness and I understand that, but if it’s okay, just for me, if everybody could be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference,” the actress continued.

There have been speculations that John’s story was also the inspiration of the 1989 film “Weekend at Bernie’s.” The black comedy film follows two friends who pretend that their boss is still alive after finding his lifeless body in his mansion.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star, however, couldn’t confirm that particular rumor.

“I’ve heard things,” she said. “But I can’t know ever if that’s even true.”

Meanwhile, Barrymore’s new daytime talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” is set to premiere on Sept. 14 on CBS in most markets.

In the lead-up to her broadcast debut, the actress released a digital series that includes “The Making of the Drew Barrymore Show” and “The Art of the Interview.”