Drill rappers from the ‘Ice City Boyz’ group were sentenced to 71 years in prison after shooting an unarmed man in his bedroom with a shotgun.

Drill rappers from the ‘Ice City Boyz’ group were sentenced to 71 years in prison after shooting an innocent man in his bedroom with a shotgun.

DRILL rappers from the ‘Ice City Boyz’ gang have been sentenced to 71 years in prison for attempting to murder an innocent victim with a shotgun.

Asharn Williams, 22, from Harrow, and Mickell Barnett, 21, also known as Chappo and Sav, were sentenced to life in prison yesterday for attempting to murder their victim.

Both are members of the infamous ‘Ice City Boyz’ gang on Church Road in Brent, North West.

On February 23, 2019, Williams and Barnett were part of a two-car convoy that drove to a home in Enfield, North London.

They broke into a house around 1 a.m., terrifying three residents who fled upstairs in fear for their lives.

The 26-year-old victim fought back against the gang by barricading himself behind a flimsy internal door.

However, the assailants fired two shots through the door, striking him in the abdomen, causing life-threatening injuries.

The gang members bolted from the scene, leaving their victim seriously injured on the floor.

Williams was sentenced to 35 years in prison and Barnett to 36 years in prison at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday for their roles in the heinous attack.

Both were given a four-year extended license and were classified as high-harm offenders, meaning they must serve two-thirds of their sentences in prison before being eligible for release.

“My son sustained significant injuries during the incident as a result of being shot close hand with a shotgun,” the victim’s mother said outside the court.

“On his road to recovery, he’s had a number of surgeries and will almost certainly need more in the future to address some of the damage caused by the attack.”

“The shooting has had a significant effect on my son and our family.”

We have been left extremely traumatised in addition to dealing with the physical injuries.

“The shooting was gang-related, but my son was never a member of a gang.”

“Despite this, the violence and chaos caused by gang activity, as well as the ongoing and often petty feuds between opposing gangs, have had a significant impact on his life.”

Although the shooting was gang-related, my son is not and has never been a member of a gang.

“Our family is grateful to the Metropolitan Police for their efforts to both identify and punish the perpetrators of the attack, as well as for assisting us in understanding the events of that night.

“Unfortunately, the police were unable to charge all of the people they believe are responsible…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.