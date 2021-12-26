Drink-spiking incidents in Scotland are on the rise in 2021, with 152 cases being investigated by police.

Police investigated 152 cases of drugs being added to drinks or injections with syringes in the first ten months of 2021, according to the Sunday Mail.

This is in contrast to 30 in 2020, 43 in 2019, and only 16 in 2015.

69 people said their drinks had been spiked, and 51 people said they had been injected.

In the other 32 cases, police were unable to determine how they were drugged.

The victims were divided into two groups: 128 women and 22 men. Two people did not specify their gender.

Spikers can become seriously ill, and the majority of people have no recollection of what happened on their night out.

In recent months, attacks have been reported in Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh, St Andrews, and Stirling.

Puncture marks and bruising on the backs, arms, and legs have been reported by victims who have been injected.

Although the motive for the attacks is unknown, 15 of the 152 cases involved a sexual motive, according to police.

Spiking can also be used as a prank or to assault or rob someone.

“We continue to investigate reports of people being’spiked,’ either with a needle or in their drink,” said Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie.

“While we may not always be able to determine why a perpetrator commits an assault in this manner, we want to assure you that every report is taken seriously and that perpetrators are dealt with swiftly and forcefully.”

We’re working with partners to make licensed establishments safe for everyone.”

In total, 328 cases of spiking have been reported in Scotland since 2015, with 70 arrests or detections.

Prescription drugs like tranquilizers and sedatives are thought to be injected or mixed into drinks.

Kevin Guthrie, 33, of Sunshine On Leith, was sentenced to three years in prison in May for sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman at Still Game actor Scott Reid’s Glasgow home.

The actress had been sick earlier in the day and thought it was due to her drink.

