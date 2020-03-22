Drinkers finally stay at home on Saturday as pubs and clubs are shut in coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Britain’s popular city centres were empty last night as the nation heeded its Government’s warnings to stay inside and keep away from others – but crowds flocked to watch supercars go by in an upmarket Kensington street despite growing calls for social distancing.

As the UK coronavirus death toll reached 240, with more than 5,000 people infected, pubs, clubs, restaurants and other social venues have shut their doors to customers in order to stave off the deadly infection.

The eerily empty streets of Nottingham, Birmingham and Bristol paint an unfamiliar picture of the country – with pictures showing formerly major hubs of social activity abandoned in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the majority of London being abandoned leaving streets and shops empty, Sloane Street played host to a hoard of expensive sports cars, with crowds gathering around to watch.

Thousands of revellers had ignored the government’s advice on social distancing on Friday as they met with friends for a merry night despite the increasing seriousness of the challenge facing out country.

The Prime Minister has now ordered social venues to close their doors, taking away what he called the ‘ancient inalienable right of freeborn people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub’.

Last night Boris Johnson urged the public not to visit their parents for Mother’s Day and instead make contact via video call services such as Skype, adding that ‘we cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat’ of coronavirus – and its potentially lethal threat to the elderly and vulnerable – adding that those at highest risk should stay at home for at least 12 weeks.

Britons are now entering a more severe state of social lockdown as doctors warn that a ‘tsunami’ of severely ill patients was about to engulf them, describing near-apocalyptic scenes amid chronic shortages of basic equipment and fears that unprotected medics could either become desperately ill themselves or become carriers and infect others.

As hospitals raced to convert operating theatres into intensive care wards and begged vets to hand over ventilators normally used for pets, Mr Johnson pleaded with the public to reduce social interaction, even with their mothers.

In a powerful letter, he said: ‘Today is Mother’s Day. It is a day when we celebrate the sacrifice and the effort of those who gave us life. Across the country, I know that millions of people will have been preparing to do something special – not just a card, not just flowers.

‘I know that everyone’s strongest instinct is to see their mother in person, to have a meal together, to show them how much you love them.

‘But I am afraid that this Mother’s Day the single best present that we can give – we who owe our mothers so much – is to spare them the risk of catching a very dangerous disease.’

He added: ‘The best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity. And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus… We cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat’.

This year’s Mother’s Day comes as:

On Friday night revellers stood shoulder to shoulder at a raunchy show just hours after the Prime Minister pleaded for social distancing and told venues to close to stem the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Hours after Boris Johnson ordered pubs and clubs to shut on Friday hundreds of Britons were already heading to the Acapulco Club in Halifax, West Yorkshire, which was advertising a Giggle for the Girls night with 75p drinks before 11pm.

Footage of the incident shows crowds of clubbers gathered around the dance floor as a woman gets down on all fours in front of a gyrating male stripper.

Acapulco Club owner Simon Jackson said: ‘We announced to the public that it would be our last weekend open and urged people to be safe and not to venture out.

‘The Government announcement came late on Friday when staff were already expecting to work and many people would already be on their way to town.

‘We worked with the police and said we would discourage people from staying late. We also took precautions like extra hand sanitiser inside the club and taking people’s temperatures before they were allowed in.

‘Anyone who was sick was not allowed in.’

A Cabinet minister has now warned the Government will look at ‘other options’ if people ignore advice on social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said people need to realise it ‘isn’t a game’, after reports of crowds flocking to seaside resorts at the weekend.

He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: ‘It is very serious.

‘People need to follow that (medical) advice. If people don’t follow that advice then clearly we’ll have to consider other options, but none of us want to go down that route.’

Mr Jenrick said people can still go out for walks and take exercise, but they should stay away from others.

Meanwhile, the Government has released a list of the people most vulnerable to the virus, who are being asked to shield themselves from it by staying at home.

Some 1.5 million people in England will be sent letters ‘strongly advising’ them not to go out for at least 12 weeks from Monday.

Recipients will include people who have received organ transplants, those with respiratory conditions such as cystic fibrosis and severe chronic bronchitis (COPD), and with some cancers such as those of the blood or bone marrow.

They also include some – though not all – patients receiving certain types of drug treatment, including those which suppress the immune system and leave the body less able to fight off the virus.

Where possible, those affected will receive regular text messages containing advice and guidance on how to manage their condition while at home, including having prescriptions delivered and accessing support for daily living.

Those living with them are urged to ‘stringently’ minimise any personal contact.

The Government and health officials have also urged the 1.5 million people in England considered most at risk from the disease because of their health conditions to begin ‘shielding’ themselves by staying at home.

Letters will go out this week ‘strongly advising’ them not to go out for at least 12 weeks from Monday.

Celebs all over the country seemed to take the advice to heart, taking to social media to share poignant tributes to their mothers.

Leading the way was Victoria Beckham, who uploaded a sweet flashback image of her children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, and ‘sent the virtual hugs to all mums’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden also shared a throwback snap with her lookalike daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight, as well as her mother Judith, and urged her social media followers to follow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advice to ‘stay safe’ during the global crisis.

The Prime Minister has warned the Covid-19 outbreak is ‘accelerating’.

The Government has also announced a new local support system to ensure people self-isolating at home without support networks can have basic groceries delivered.

Military planners, already helping councils and local resilience forums in their responses to the outbreak, have been centrally involved in setting up the new network.

In a stark message to the country, Mr Johnson said the NHS is in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ in the same way as the Italian healthcare system unless people heed Government advice on ‘social distancing’.

His message follows Friday’s announcement that all pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres are to shut in the latest move to combat the virus.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the Government is imposing measures ‘never seen before either in peace or war’, but said they are essential as the outbreak gathers pace.

He said: ‘The numbers are very stark, and they are accelerating. We are only a matter of weeks – two or three – behind Italy. The Italians have a superb healthcare system. And yet their doctors and nurses have been completely overwhelmed by the demand.

‘The Italian death toll is already in the thousands and climbing. Unless we act together, unless we make the heroic and collective national effort to slow the spread – then it is all too likely that our own NHS will be similarly overwhelmed.’

Downing Street dismissed a report Mr Johnson had only ordered the measures after French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to block all travellers coming from the UK if he did not act.

The French newspaper Liberation said that in a telephone call on Friday morning, the president had warned the rest of the EU would follow suit unless Mr Johnson abandoned his policy of ‘benign neglect’.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: ‘As the PM said on Friday, these new measures were taken based on scientific advice and following the Government’s action plan set out two weeks ago.’

Speaking about this weekend, Mr Johnson said while ‘everyone’s strongest instinct’ is to visit their family on Mother’s Day, the best present anyone can give their mother is to stay away and minimise the risk of infection.

‘This time the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity,’ he said.

‘And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar-coat the threat.’

Meanwhile, a group of almost 4,000 NHS workers has written to Mr Johnson to ensure they have adequate protective equipment to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The group of front-line staff said many medical workers are ‘putting their lives on the line every day’ by treating coronavirus patients without appropriate protection, and they called on the PM to ensure an adequate supply of masks, safety glasses, gloves, aprons and protective suits.

Yesterday the Prime Minister, who ordered a 14-day closure of public social centres like pubs and gyms, replied to a seven-year-old girl who told how she cancelled her birthday party twice due to the viral outbreak.

The Prime Minister wrote back to Josephine, from Hampshire, saying he was ‘glad to hear you are staying at home, though I am sorry to hear abut your party’ amid fears of Covid-19.

Mr Johnson told the little girl: ‘We have all got to do our bit to protect the NHS and save lives, and that is exactly what you are doing, so well done! You are setting a great example.

‘We are working round the clock to keep people safe, and if we work together we can send coronavirus packing. And once we have done that you can DEFINITELY have a party with your friends!’

The PM, who is expecting a baby with fiance Carrie Symonds, added: ‘In answer to your question – I’m regularly washing my hands with soap and water for 20 seconds: the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice!’

Many high street stores have closed this weekend, even though they could remain open, as Britons are spooked into voluntary self-isolation, remote work, and social distancing amid Covid-19 paranoia.

London – one of the world’s biggest capital cities, with a population of nine million – is not its usual self as residents steer clear of the city centre, including Waterloo Station, Oxford Street, and Leicester Square.

Shopping malls up and down the country – from Leicester and Windsor to Southampton and Cardiff – are shadows of their busy former selves, while TK Maxx stores across the UK closed.

City Hall and Transport for London have reduced Underground services across all Tube lines, storing trains which are no longer in use in the east. The move follows days of criticism from commuters fearful of overcrowding on the train carriages after many people continued to go into the office for work.

The scenes of eerie desertion come as YouGov revealed nearly 75 percent of people they polled admit to having changed their behaviour in response to Government guidance on coronavirus.

Commissioned by Imperial College London’s Patient Experience Research Centre, almost half believe they will become infected, while 93 percent said they took at least one protective measure.

Tourists are being urged to stay away from beaches and other holiday destinations in the UK to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Cumbria Police said despite Government advice to avoid non-essential travel, the Lake District and other tourist hotspots in the UK were experiencing an ‘influx’ of visitors.

The force has now urged people from outside its county to keep away, stating that the Lake District is ‘no longer conducting business as usual’, with pubs, restaurants and attractions advised to close.

It comes as yesterday the National Trust made a dramatic U-turn and closed all its parks and gardens – leaving many with no where to go for a Mother’s Day walk today.

In addition West Wittering Beach in Chichester, south-east England, has closed to the public after the number of visitors on Saturday ‘far exceeded’ expectations, the estate owners said.

Meanwhile, the Visit Cornwall tourist board published a statement on Friday asking people to postpone their visits to a later date ‘despite the lack of clarity from Government’ around the situation.

This morning in an interview with BBC Breakfast National Clinical Director for Scotland, professor Jason Leitch also warned against people flooding tourist sites.

He said that UK holiday makers travelling domestically don’t have to cancel plans but must continue to carry out social distancing. He added that healthcare services in the Scottish Highlands and islands are not ready for a huge surge in patients.

He said: ‘What we don’t want is hoards of camper vans coming to Fort William because the health service will not be able to manage that, because some people will get sick.’

In a statement on Saturday, Cumbria Police’s assistant chief constable Andrew Slattery said: ‘Whilst we are looking at all measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, I must urge people living outside the county not to visit.

‘A national emergency shut-down of businesses and schools is not an excuse for a holiday.

‘Cumbria County Council yesterday urged people to stay at home as far as possible to protect out NHS and save lives. I reiterate that advice and it is important that we all follow it.’

In a statement, Mr Slattery said public services within the county, located in north-west England, are resourced to serve its population of 500,000 and will be ‘stretched to breaking point’ by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Large numbers of visitors will only place an additional burden on these hard-pushed professionals,’ he added.

‘These are unprecedented times and our first priority is the protection of life. People’s lives must come first.’

Elsewhere, the West Witttering Estate posted a message on its website to say its beach and car park would be closed as remaining open had ‘encouraged an unacceptable movement of people’ into the local community.

‘We understand that the restrictions imposed by the government make us an attractive option for exercise, dog walking, and socialising, but we cannot in good conscience remain open to the public,’ it said.

The National Trust’s move to shut premises comes just days after they said they would keep many of their gardens and parks open for free allowing people to ‘relax and refresh’.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: ‘Despite our desire to keep our outdoor spaces open, the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors has to be our top priority.

‘Having observed the numbers visiting our properties today I am no longer convinced we can maintain social distancing over Mother’s Day when numbers are likely to grow, and beyond.’

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close in a bid to impact the infection rate by reducing ‘unnecessary’ social gatherings by 75%.

In a statement, the Visit Cornwall website posted: ‘Despite the lack of clarity from the Government, Visit Cornwall is advising that visitors should not come to Cornwall at this time.’