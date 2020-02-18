Driver caught speeding at double the limit as motorists call for his car to be crushed

A driver was allegedly caught driving at nearly 230km/h in a 110-zone on Sunday.

Police pulled the 39-year-old man over at about 11am on the Calder Freeway at Sunbury in Melbourne’s north-west.

Fawkner Highway Patrol officers charged him with a number of offences, including conduct endangering life and driving at a dangerous speed.

The driver was slapped with a $1005 on-the-spot fine and his car was impounded for 30 days.

Sergeant Dean Pickering said the alleged incident could have ended in a ‘twisted metal and instant death’.

‘To put it into perspective this driver is [allegedly]118km/h above the limit,’ he said.

‘We are somewhat speechless that someone would make a decision so bad.’

Victoria Police shared a photo of the radar on Facebook.

They wrote: ‘228 km/h in a 110 zone! And no, that is not a typo error’.

Social media users were outraged.

‘Only way to stop these idiots is crush the car immediately,’ one user said.

‘Impounded for 30 days and a fine just over a thousand dollars! ! Wow! How about crush his car in front of him,’ another said.

‘What’s more shocking is a kia can get to that speed limit,’ a third wrote.