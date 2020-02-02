Driver left baffled over parking sign in Melbourne’s CBD

A driver was left scratching their head after they tried to decipher an extremely complicated parking sign.

The motorist was trying to park outside Collins Place in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD on Thursday but took to Reddit to ask other drivers if they were allowed to stop there.

The sign had six different parking restrictions and several arrows pointing in each direction.

After several explanations it was revealed the driver was allowed to park to the right of the sign after 6.30pm.

‘Can I park to the right of this sign on Thursday after 6:30pm?’ the driver asked.

They were flooded with responses, with one person giving a precise description of the parking rules.

‘No standing sign only applies up to 6:30pm, so you can ignore it. 1P with left arrow; has left arrow, doesn’t apply to right side. Loading zone only applies up to 4:30pm, you can ignore this too,’ one person said.

‘2P with left arrow; has left arrow, doesn’t apply to right side. 1P with right arrow; only applies Sat – Sun. 1P with left arrow; has left arrow, doesn’t apply to right side.

‘So none of them apply, which means yes you can park there after 6:30pm on Thur. The first sign that would eventually start to apply is the Loading Zone at 7:30 am on Fri. So until then you’re good.’

Despite the explanation, others said the signage was far too complicated.

‘Just keep driving mate,’ another wrote.

‘Lol how is this s**t legal,’ someone said.

‘My brain has melted,’ one person commented.

Others claimed they had no problem reading the sign.

‘Yes; it seems easy enough to read,’ someone said.

‘I’m honestly a little sad that reading this sign is considered difficult.’