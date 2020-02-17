Driver with incorrectly loaded piping is mocked online

An awkward attempt to deliver some piping in a small car has drawn hilarious comments online.

The picture shared by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Saturday showed a Toyota Corolla clearly not up to the task of transporting home some large plumbing.

A pipe was seen threaded through the boot of the car and out through the passenger window.

The driver went to small amount of effort to alert motorists of their large load by adding a tiny orange flag to the front of the pipe but the rear would be difficult to see.

It didn’t take long for people to poke fun at the driver’s absurd loading techniques while others referenced the famous jousting scene from the iconic Australian film The Castle.

‘This is bloody dangerous, only has a flag on the front,’ a user joked.

‘If it fits, it ships, #Bunnings jousting team,’ a man said.

It is not clear where the photo was taken.

A similar image of another driver utilising a questionable loading technique was shared by NSW Police earlier on Saturday.

The driver of a Honda HRV was seen with wooden planks threaded through the boot and out of the passenger window.

In NSW, motorists face a fine of $439 and three demerit points for driving with an unsecured load.