Driver with three children in his car is caught doing 193km/h on the Olympic Highway, in NSW

A man with three children in his car has been charged after allegedly speeding at almost 200km/h before driving through a golf course in an attempt to escape police.

The Holden Commodore was detected by police travelling on the Olympic Highway, in south-west NSW, on Monday afternoon doing 193km/h in a 100km/h zone.

It’s alleged the driver then sped onto Wagga City Golf Club and drove down a fairway when officers tried to stop the car.

‘The driver allegedly smashed through a fence, travelled down a fairway and through several other fences before the vehicle stopped,’ a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old driver and three children – aged 12, nine and eight – then ran into a shed.

The man was arrested and charged with 14 offences, including reckless driving and using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle with defective brakes on the road.

The Hebersham man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.

The three uninjured children are now with their mother.