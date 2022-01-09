Drivers are being urged to be cautious about spreading germs in their vehicles, and one factor is exacerbating the problem.

A WARNING has been issued to drivers about the dangers of spreading germs in their vehicles, and one factor is exacerbating the problem.

People were told not to touch their faces at the start of the pandemic because bacteria and viruses could easily spread from their noses and throats.

And, according to new research from Nottingham University, drivers touch their faces 26 times per hour on average, potentially spreading germs throughout their vehicle.

According to the Mirror, researchers from the University’s Human Factors Research Group looked at video footage of 36 experienced drivers.

They discovered that drivers touched their faces 26.4 times per hour, for nearly four seconds each time.

The vast majority of drivers (79%) were observed touching their faces, with 10% touching their hair, 8% touching their neck, and 1% touching their shoulders.

The drivers contacted mucous membranes such as the inner lining of their lips, nostrils, and eyes every five minutes on 42% of the occasions, mostly with their fingertips and thumbs.

Other ­face-touching behaviors, such as nose picking and ear cleaning, were also identified in the study, particularly when the driver was alone in the vehicle.

Face-to-face contact increases the risk of spreading germs, especially if there are other people in the car and hand hygiene is poor.

A simple scratch on the nose could result in the driver unintentionally spreading viruses or bacteria to their face.

When driving in difficult conditions, the study found that drivers were less likely to touch their faces.

According to a study by compare.com, cars are “a breeding ground for all kinds of bacteria and fungi,” with the filthiest surfaces being the steering wheel and the driver’s side door handle.

A remote control and a computer keyboard are also dirtier than these two areas.

According to the research, steering wheels have 24% more bacteria than toilet handles.